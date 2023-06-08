First phase of Alroy Oval plan a slum dunk

The transformation of Alroy Oval in Singleton Heights is underway with the slam dunking first phase now complete.
Singleton's first full-sized public outdoor basketball court is now open for play - just in time for the June long weekend - completing the first phase of the Alroy Oval Master Plan.
The $250,000 project, funded by the NSW Regional Housing Fund, also includes the installation of a new playground with a soccer theme in keeping with the vision for Alroy Oval to become a soccer precinct.
Developed in consultation with the Singleton Strikers FC and Singleton Track and Field, the Master Plan provides for three full-sized football pitches, upgraded amenities building and car park, shelters and footpaths.
"We're excited to see the Master Plan come to life, starting with Singleton's first full-sized public basketball court and new playground that's going to provide new opportunities for people in our community," Damian Morris, Council's Acting Director Infrastructure and Planning said.
"This first stage is a good start to making the long-held vision for Alroy Oval become a reality.
"The Federal Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi MP made a funding commitment to Alroy Oval in the Federal election, and we are seeking other funding sources to deliver the plan in its entirety sooner rather than later."
Mr Repacholi committed to delivering $3million to upgrade the sporting infrastructure at Alroy Oval in April 2022.
The new soccer-themed replacement playground is suitable for children of all ages and features a range of fun and exciting play elements such as swings, slides, talking tubes, rock wall, see saw and games.
Spectators can choose to sit on the new park seats or throw out a picnic rug on the grass installed around the basketball court.
Four advanced trees have been planted around the basketball court and playground to increase natural shade within the play precinct.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.