The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Upper Hunter has recorded 142 air quality alerts so far this year and with a dry spring/summer expected the EPA will continue their Bust the Dust campaign

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated September 15 2023 - 9:38am, first published September 14 2023 - 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Coal mines in the Hunter region are again on notice as NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) officers head out to monitor air quality as part of its ongoing Bust the Dust campaign conducted over drier weather months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.