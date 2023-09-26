The Singleton Argus
Scott Bevan renews his acquaintance with the Hunter River and its people and writes about the journey in a new version of his original book in Return To The Hunter

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
September 26 2023 - 2:21pm
Scott Bevan paddling down the Hunter River near Jerrys Plains. Picture by Nick Raschke
Paddling down one of the east coast's major coastal river systems appears to have become addictive for journalist and author Scott Bevan.

