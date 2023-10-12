The Singleton Argus
Dry season means one of the ABCRA's hallmark events the campdraft section of the 2023 National Finals is set to get underway in North Star instead of Tamworth

Updated October 12 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:36am
Planning is well underway for one of the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association's (ABCRA) hallmark events, with the campdraft section of the 2023 National Finals set to get underway in North Star in Northern NSW next month.

