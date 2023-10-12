Heading into the National Finals - Campdraft Troy Palmer leads the Most Successful Rider standings on 140.2 points, while Leah Whitehead leads the Ladies Rider division on 32.50 points. Gary Faulks is on top of the Master Rider standings on 82.50 points and Annabel Dalzell leads the Encouragement Rider division on 26 points. In the Juvenile standings Lachlan Sansom leads on 77.08 points, while Riley Edwards leads the Juniors on 112.58 points.