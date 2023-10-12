Planning is well underway for one of the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association's (ABCRA) hallmark events, with the campdraft section of the 2023 National Finals set to get underway in North Star in Northern NSW next month.
The campdraft finals is the first event of the 2023 National Finals Series, with the country's best campdraft competitors set to go head-to-head at the North Star Sports Club.
ABCRA Executive Officer, Craig Young says this year will see the event move from Tamworth, where it is usually held, due to the continued dry conditions.
"The lack of rain and dry weather has had a significant impact on the ABCRA's ability to access suitable cattle and stock needed to run the National Finals - Campdraft event and the price of freighting cattle to Tamworth has proved too costly," he said.
"Luckily we've been able to secure a line of cattle near the Sport Club in North Star and the ABCRA is excited to be heading north for this great event."
The top 15 competitors from each campdraft discipline have been invited to take part in the National Finals.
"These riders have accumulated points by competing at ABCRA affiliated events throughout the year, so they'll be throwing everything on the line to take out top honours," said Mr Young.
Heading into the National Finals - Campdraft Troy Palmer leads the Most Successful Rider standings on 140.2 points, while Leah Whitehead leads the Ladies Rider division on 32.50 points. Gary Faulks is on top of the Master Rider standings on 82.50 points and Annabel Dalzell leads the Encouragement Rider division on 26 points. In the Juvenile standings Lachlan Sansom leads on 77.08 points, while Riley Edwards leads the Juniors on 112.58 points.
The 2023 National Finals - Campdraft will once again include the Australian Campdraft Championships, with both events running in North Star.
"We're really excited to once again include the Australian Campdraft Championships in our event programming," said Mr Young.
The campdraft section of the 2023 National Finals and Australian Campdraft Championships get underway on 15 November at the North Star Sports Club and will conclude on Sunday, 19 November.
"We'd also like to thank our major 2023 National Finals sponsors, Whitehaven Coal, YETI and Marsh Carney, as well as Impulse Print, Pryde's Easifeed, and Affinity Equine Insurance."
Upcoming ABCRA affiliated drafts include the Bengalla Scone Campdraft Saturday and Sunday November 11-12 at White Park. Prizemoney $7000 for the Novice draft and $4000 for the Maiden draft.
Also in the Upper Hunter the Gundy Busman's Carnival will be held on the last weekend of October.
