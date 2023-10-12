Maitland saleyards has ranked number ten in NSW for the volume of stock being sold through the facility during the 2022-23 financial year.
With 38,325 head of cattle sold through Maitland, a slight increase on the previous year's number, Maitland handled three percent of the cattle sold in the state during that period.
Dubbo and Tamworth ranked first and second in the state and between them they handled 22 percent of the cattle sold in NSW.
These figures come from Meat Livestock Australia (MLA) annual Saleyard Survey which showed 1.248 million cattle were sold in NSW through 28 facilities.
NSW sold the most cattle with 100,000 more than Queensland and by far the most sheep with more than 7m sold around double that sold through Victorian saleyards.
The biggest volume of cattle sold went through Roma and then Dalby saleyards in Queensland.
Among the other selling centres in the Hunter and Mid North Coast, ranked 12th in the state, was the Upper Hunter Shire's Scone saleyards selling 36,959 a substantial 19 per cent increase on the previous year.
Next came Singleton owned by the Singleton Council but operated by the Hunter Regional Livestock Exchange with 30,305 cattle sold ranking the centre at number 14 in NSW.
Ranked at number 16 in the state was Kempsey saleyards with 29,162 sold last year a drop of around 19 per cent on the previous year's sale numbers. Coming in at 19th was Gloucester which sold 18,747 a slight lift in numbers on 2021/22.
