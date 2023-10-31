Students from St Catherine's Catholic College, will be showcasing their 'inventions' at the annual STEM MAD national event, held in Melbourne next week.
The Year 10 students are looking forward to visiting Melbourne but glad they arrive post the Cup celebrations.
The St Catherine's students will be representing the Maitland/Newcastle Diocese in Melbourne at the STEM MAD.
STEM MAD (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics Making A Difference) is a national competition designed to acknowledge and promote STEM learning initiatives that address real-world problems and demonstrate how students in Catholic schools can take action that matters.
This is the second year that students from the school have headed to the national finals which greatly pleases their teacher Aaron Campbell.
"The students have been working really hard on their entries last term and this term," he said.
"And once again we will be represented by all female teams which is also fantastic.
"We know females are less likely to study STEM subjects so having two female teams excel in this area is extremely pleasing."
The entries he said should be designed around the idea of making a difference (MAD) in the world by acting for justice and the common good.
Bella Hoswell and Kelsey Jenkins designed an app called 'Meat Free Mondays'.
The app is created to encourage people to have a meat free or meat alternative day each week.
"We want to see a reduction in emissions related to the cattle industry, " said Kelsey.
"Climate change, the environment, and our physical health are why we decided to develop the app."
Bella Jenkins said the app consisted of five pages and provided easy access to recipes that included vegetarian and meat alternatives.
"We want to encourage people to think about their meal choices given the impact of beef production on the environment," she said.
The other team Kaitlyn Dunn, Chloe Brackenrig and Marwa Arain have designed a space sickness bag
"In low gravity astronauts suffer from motion sickness and they can't prevent that so we had to find a way to store the vomit," said Kaitlyn.
