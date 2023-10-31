The Singleton Argus
Nominations have opened for Singleton's 2024 Australia Day Citizen of the Year and Young Achiever of the Year awards

Updated November 1 2023 - 9:23am, first published 9:03am
The call has gone out for Singleton residents to put forward the names of fellow deserving locals, with nominations now open for the 2024 Citizen of the Year and Young Achiever of the Year.

