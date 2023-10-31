The call has gone out for Singleton residents to put forward the names of fellow deserving locals, with nominations now open for the 2024 Citizen of the Year and Young Achiever of the Year.
Singleton will celebrate Australia Day with sunset community event Twilight on Thursday 25 January 2024 at Townhead Park, leading into the official proceedings on Friday 26 January 2024 with a Citizenship Ceremony and the presentation of the Citizen of the Year and Young Achiever of the Year awards at the Singleton Civic Centre.
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said Australia Day was an important occasion for Singleton, with the annual awards providing a fantastic opportunity to acknowledge the richness of community spirit in Singleton.
And with nominations open from now until Friday 24 November 2023, she is encouraging anyone who knows someone who has made a significant contribution to our community to nominate them.
"It's hard to believe it's that time of year again when we take the time to consider the people we know who make a significant contribution to our community for no other reason than to help others," she said.
"The Citizen of the Year awards are a great way to give our town's best the recognition they deserve, and acknowledge the time and dedication they give to making Singleton a better place for all of us.
"We're seeking nominations from across our local government area for everyday people who are great at what they do, contribute to our community and inspire those around them. They could be quiet achievers, leaders in their field of work, or unknown heroes.
"We are fortunate to have so many people who volunteer for a range of causes and a range of reasons, as well as incredible young people who are wonderful ambassadors for Singleton.
"It only takes one nomination for someone to be in the running for the Awards, but a nomination must be formally submitted. Head to Council's website and submit your nomination online."
Singleton Australia Day Committee chairperson, Cr Danny Thompson said he was looking forward to plenty of nominations - as well as plenty of people coming out to celebrate.
"Australia Day is a really great occasion for us to learn more about each other, reflect on what they love about our country and to celebrate the individual contributions made by some of the outstanding people who call Singleton home," he said.
"We're really excited to see Twilight return, with loads of family friendly fun planned at Townhead Park on the evening of the 25th, providing us with a wonderful opportunity to come together and celebrate what we have as a community and as a nation," he said.
"But the highlight is always the official proceedings on Australia Day itself, when we welcome new Australian citizens, hear from our Australia Day guest and announce Singleton's Citizen of the Year and Young Achiever of the Year.
"I am particularly looking forward to the involvement of the Singleton Reconciliation Committee in next year's celebrations, including having a local elder welcome our newest citizens alongside our Mayor.
"Australia Day offers the chance to acknowledge those people who contribute so much to our community and make Singleton a place worth celebrating."
The Citizen of the Year Award is presented to the citizen judged to have made the most outstanding contribution to the Singleton Local Government Area for the period including but not limited to 2023 and must be 26 years or older on 26 January 2024.
The Young Achiever of the Year is presented to the young achiever judged to have made the most outstanding contribution to the Singleton Local Government Area for the period including but not limited to 2023 and must be aged 16 to 26 years of age on 26 January 2024.
All residents of the Singleton local government area are eligible to nominate. For more information or to download a nomination form, visit www.singleton.nsw.gov.au/australiadayawards or hard copies are available from Council's Administration Building.
