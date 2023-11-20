When Kathleen Prudence lists the schools in NSW where she has worked it sounds like a road trip that begun in 1967 in the Central West town of Manildra, and continues today at Singleton, where she is the high school's head maths teacher.
It is a career of more than five decades, where she has always worked fulltime and continues to do so at the age of 75.
Asked why she still teaches she laughs and says I don't when to stop before quickly adding my job has never been a chore and I still love teaching children no matter the challenges.
"It is a privilege to been involved in their lives, during those formative teenage years, from when they arrive as lively kids in Year 7, until they finish high school, as young adults," she said.
"I have always been a teacher and to be a teacher you have to like kids - thats my advice to anyone thinking about teaching as a career."
Ms Prudence's dedication to the teaching was recognised at the inaugural NSW Department of Education Service Recognition Dinner held in Sydney last week.
The awards night shined a light on some of the most committed and hard-working public educators in the state, recognised for 50 years' service with the Department.
For someone who began her career at the same time as the High School Certificate began, like her in 1967, Ms Prudence has seen significant changes in education during those years with new curriculums and technology and a variety of new teaching methods.
However, one thing never changed during her career a desire to achieve the best educational outcomes for her students.
The students might think of of her as a grandmother but she certainly has all the skills to gain a classroom's attention when required.
"It takes a longtime to develop teaching wisdom and skills, you cannot beat experience as experience makes you less judgemental and that is a very good thing," she said.
Ms Prudence describes herself as a country person at heart being raised on dairyfarms on the North Coast and starting her school life at Dorrigo.
She finished high school at 16 and headed straight to teachers college at Armidale.
At age 18 her teaching career began at Manildra Central School. She taught in Mullumbimby and Quirindi before taking up positions in the Hunter at Cardiff and West Wallsend from 1979.
From 2001 to 2006 she worked at the Board of Studies as a liaison officer, and in 2006 received a NSW Premier's Teacher Scholarship to study Realistic Mathematics Education in the UK.
She arrived in Singleton in 2005 as a relief head maths teacher as Graham O'Brien, the then head teacher, was on leave. On his retirement Ms Prudence became the permanent head teacher a position she still holds today.
"I love working in country schools, the kids tell it how it is, and I guess my own background means I am happy working in those schools," she said.
"But I did enjoy my time with the Board of Studies covering a region from the Blue Mountains to Broken Hill and working across public and private schools, home schooling and learning so much about the whole state curriculum."
As to teaching methods particularly in maths she compared the subject to learning to drive. "You can learn to drive a car without knowing how the engine works, so that how I like to teach maths by the students learning the process," she said.
Commenting on the longevity of her of career at a time when attracting and keeping teachers in the profession is proving somewhat difficult she said if you really like children and can make them the centre of your world then teaching is never a chore, challenging yes but not a chore.
