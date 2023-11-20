Singleton Amateur Swimming Club has splashed out on a large new storage shed, thanks to a $17,000 donation from Yancoal Australia's Mount Thorley Warkworth (MTW) operation.
The funding enabled the construction of a 6m x 4m shed on a solid concrete slab alongside the existing clubhouse. The new storage shed will store the big bulky lane ropes, BBQs, chairs, marquees, and tables so that they are all easily accessible during race meets.
This will allow the clubhouse to be fully operational and utilised effectively for canteen food preparation, club meetings, and host officials, referees and NSW swimming representatives.
Monique Buckley, president, Singleton Amateur Swimming Club, said the club was thrilled with the new building.
"The existing clubhouse was built 25 years ago and is used by our club, as well as the community and all the surrounding schools for their local, zone and regional carnivals," she said.
"We host competitive swim meets where we can have up to 500 people in the complex, therefore we recognised the need for a storage shed to put the equipment in so we can maximise the space within the clubhouse.
"Swimming meets also help boost our local businesses including hotels, cafes, and restaurants therefore we see the importance of having a first-class swimming facility.
"Swimming is a fantastic sport for all ages, and we are a family friendly organisation and are very thankful to MTW for their funding to help improve our swimming facility."
Singleton Amateur Swimming Club was established in 1928 and is one of the oldest clubs in country NSW. It is a popular community sporting organisation with a weekly race program in the summer season.
Mount Thorley Warkworth General Manager, David Bennett, said MTW was happy to help upgrade the local swimming complex.
"Swimming is a great sport that helps you to keep fit, stay healthy and make friends. Club swimming helps unite parts of our community in a competitive but fun atmosphere," he said.
"We are pleased our funding could have a practical impact on the club by enabling the construction of a new storage shed.
"We hope it makes life a lot easier in terms of providing more space at the club during busy race meets."
