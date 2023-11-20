The 47-year-old veteran produced the holy grail of all-round performances when he scored 89 runs and took 5-20 off seven overs in the match against Denman at Denman's Alan Mills Oval. Dann faced the new ball and was out caught just eleven runs shy of what would have been just his second career century. He faced 97 balls and found the boundary on eleven occasions in a fine innings. His job wasn't quite done there, as he brought himself on to bowl third change to rip through the Denman bottom order with his medium pacers.