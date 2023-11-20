The Singleton Argus
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
JPC second grade captain Gregg Dann scored 89 runs and took 5-20 off seven overs in the match against Denman

By Mark Bercini
Updated November 20 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 2:49pm
JPC second grade skipper Gregg Dann provided the individual performance of week seven of the combined Singleton and Cessnock Districts cricket competition at the weekend.

