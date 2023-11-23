The Singleton Argus
Saturday, 25 November 2023
November 24 2023 - 10:05am
Three-day sickness in cattle has been identified early on the North Coast. Picture supplied
Three-day sickness in cattle has been identified early on the North Coast. Picture supplied

Hunter Local Land Services District Veterinarian team has advised Hunter livestock producers that Bovine Ephemeral Fever (BEF), also known as three-day sickness, has recently been confirmed by laboratory testing in cattle on the NSW far north coast.

