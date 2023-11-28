As parts of the state are experiencing flash flooding or enjoying a much need drenching the Singleton district appears to be under a rain shadow as very little of the predicted rain has actually fallen locally this month.
Each day we are told to expect a decent fall but we are lucky to bother the rain gauge too much with most falls under 20mm.
One storm early in November resulted in isolated fall in excess of 40mm but since then the rain has come in drops not inches. Singleton this month recorded 48mm, Cranky Corner 69mm, Elderslie 73mm, Mirannie 36mm and Broke 38mm.
Fortunately further up the valley the figures have been better this month with Scone totals ranging from 50mm to 100mm , Timor 87mm, Merriwa 46mm and Murrurundi Gap recording 113mm.
This week the Aussie Hay Runners returned to the Upper Hunter with a second load of donated hay of the year for drought affected livestock producers.
Over the range and into the New England Tablelands the falls have been perfectly times for summer crops and pastures with Quirindi receiving 80mm and Gunnedah 100mm.
And on the Mid North Coast rain arrived early in the month with falls in excess of 100mm recorded.
