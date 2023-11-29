At last some good news for cattle producers with the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator (EYCI) up nearly 190c/cwt/kg for the month.
After a downward dive in the prices this year, as the drought tightened its grip, excellent late spring rainfall across large swathes of the country has resulted in reduced yardings at most major selling centres, and a substantial lift in prices, particularly for younger cattle.
Meat Livestock Australia (MLA) report widespread rain in eastern and central Australia had a positive effect on demand, and prices generally rose. Yardings fell by 10,842 to 35,357 head as wet conditions reduced saleyard turnout and some sales did not run.
While prices lifted across most categories, lighter, younger cattle rose more than average. The restocker yearling heifer lifted 38 over the week to 239/kg live weight (lwt), the largest increase among the indicators.
Singleton
Over a 50% increase in numbers saw a yarding of 813 cattle up 293 head on last week. A big influx of weaner cattle were presented to a bigger field of buyers which saw positive momentum from the opening bell. Quaility of the yarding was very mixed with only around 10 cows penned. With handy rainfall totals from the last fortnight over the eastern ranges grass fatteners stepped to the fore as they led the charge on light and medium weight steer weaners the bulk being fresh 2 scores and sold from 170c to 398c/kg to be 12c to 60c/kg dearer.
Over 330kg steer weaners to both re-stock and local feeder orders sold from 300c to 362c/kg and a select offering of B muscles calves made to 366c/kg to the local butchers. The tempo of the sale didn't disappoint on the light and medium weight heifer weaners trading between 220c and 320c/kg to be upwards of 30c/kg better off. Backgrounders and grass fatteners took it up to feedlot orders with medium yearling steers 45c/kg dearer 280c to 368c/kg the latter for well bred Angus steers.
Over 400kg Charolais cross steers made to 316c/kg to the local trade. Medium weight yearling heifers saw lot feeders gain control averaging just over 250c/kg and selling as high as 282c/kg. Processing orders paid up to 270c/kg for over 400kg. A modest offering of 10 cows saw dramatic upward trends but lack of numbers perhaps distorted the final result. The few heavy cows on offer sold between 216c to a top of 226c/kg.
Scone
Numbers jumped by 169 head a 37% increase week on week for a yarding of 629 mixed quality cattle mostly benefitting from improved pasture conditions. Some great lines of yearling steers and heifers suitable to both re-stock and lot feed, only a few to suit local domestic orders and around 50 Cows yarded.
Reduced supply in the eastern states from improved climatic conditions and predicted future rainfall totals saw the market in a buoyant state from the opening bid with most of the regular buyers participating at the rail and was the first time the $4 mark had been breached since May this year. Light and medium weight re-stocker steer weaners improved by 11c to 28c/kg 160c to 404c/kg.
Heifer counterparts saw rises of 17c/kg 188c to 310c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to lot feeders improved by 23c/kg 216c to 340c/kg over 400kg to local butchers making to 306c/kg. Some great drafts of grain assisted C muscle British bred yearling heifers on offer with the medium weights to lot feeders dearer by 70c/kg 270c to 298c/kg whist to the local butchers improved by 13c/kg 250c to 284c/kg.
A great lineup of cows mostly in prime condition saw exporters bidding feverishly. The few light cows on offer 8c/kg dearer 100c to 190c/kg. The heavy weight prime 3 and 4 scores cows 6c to 24c/kg better off 214c to 226c/kg. The best heavy B muscle bull reached 220c/kg.
