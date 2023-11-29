The Singleton Argus
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Latest News

In the Upper Hunter we are still looking for more substantial rainfall totals but widespread rain in neigbouring regions has kick started the cattle market - the best news as we head into the festive season

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated November 29 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At last some good news for cattle producers with the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator (EYCI) up nearly 190c/cwt/kg for the month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.