Over a 50% increase in numbers saw a yarding of 813 cattle up 293 head on last week. A big influx of weaner cattle were presented to a bigger field of buyers which saw positive momentum from the opening bell. Quaility of the yarding was very mixed with only around 10 cows penned. With handy rainfall totals from the last fortnight over the eastern ranges grass fatteners stepped to the fore as they led the charge on light and medium weight steer weaners the bulk being fresh 2 scores and sold from 170c to 398c/kg to be 12c to 60c/kg dearer.

