HVWTA CEO, Jennie Curran thanked the new Board Executive and Board Members for their time, insight and commitment to the region, noting "In Stuart, Chris & Sasha, I see the best of the Hunter Valley, passionate leaders with a strong connection to place and who share the same objective: to make our region the best it can be. They do that by getting involved and by giving their time generously. Thank you to Stuart, Chris and Sasha; the Hunter Valley and the Australian Wine and Tourism industries are stronger for your involvement."