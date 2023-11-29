The Tyrrell family name is synonymous with winemaking in the Hunter Valley so it is no surprise to see a fifth generation member fo the family elected to lead the local industry body.
Chris Tyrrell, CEO of Tyrrell's Wines has been elected the new President of the Hunter Valley Wine & Tourism Association (HVWTA), replacing Stuart Hordern, Senior Winemaker at Brokenwood, who stands down after his two-year term.
At the HVWTA AGM, held on 21 November at Rydges Resort, a new Executive was also elected, including Sasha Degen of Degen Wines and Hunter Valley Stays as Vice President.
As leader of one of Australia's most iconic wineries and as part of a fifth-generation Hunter Valley family, Chris becomes the 6th President of HVWTA. Chris is the third Tyrrell to take on the role, following on from his father Bruce, and grandfather Murray, who were Presidents of the Hunter Valley Vineyard Association.
Mr Tyrrell said "It is with pride that I take on this role to continue the excellent work of Stuart and the HVWTA team. In Sasha, I am joined by someone with a strong connection to both the wine, accommodation and tourism industries and who plays a key role in the advocacy issues facing our region. Her commitment to enhancing the visitor experience aligns with our focus to develop world-class experiences for our visitors."
HVWTA CEO, Jennie Curran thanked the new Board Executive and Board Members for their time, insight and commitment to the region, noting "In Stuart, Chris & Sasha, I see the best of the Hunter Valley, passionate leaders with a strong connection to place and who share the same objective: to make our region the best it can be. They do that by getting involved and by giving their time generously. Thank you to Stuart, Chris and Sasha; the Hunter Valley and the Australian Wine and Tourism industries are stronger for your involvement."
HVWTA is a not-for-profit, membership-based wine and tourism organisation, dedicated to ensuring the Hunter Valley is one of the most visited wine and tourism destinations in Australia and that our wines are recognised and valued, domestically and internationally.
The representative HVWTA Board comprises 14 local business leaders elected to support the HVWTA CEO, Jennie Curran and her team in implementing the strategic priorities of destination marketing, advocacy and industry development and engagement for Hunter Valley Wine Country.
