In the only other top grade match played, Piranhas/Bellbird joined Valley/JPC at the top of the ladder on the back of an easy eight-wicket win over Glendon at Howe Park. A depleted Glendon batted first and were all out for 109, with former skipper Cael Smith leading the way with 26. Marcus Downes (20) and skipper Anthony Bailey (20) were the other batsmen to make starts. Billy Orr (3-30 off 8), co-skipper Luke Sweeney (3-14 off 8) and Matt Hopley (2-10 off 7) were the main wicket takers for the visiting side.