Week 9
Valley third Grade batsman Chris Howard provided the individual performance of round nine of the combined Singleton and Cessnock Districts cricket competition at the weekend.
With his team in a sport of bother against Piranhas at Cook Park no.2, Howard came to the crease at the fall of the second wicket, and resurrected the Valley innings by smashing an unbeaten 113 off just 80 balls. His innings consisted of fifteen boundaries and three maximums to set up a healthy target of 223.
In first grade Greta-Branxton's hoodoo against Valley/JPC continued, as they once again capitulated chasing a low target. The defending premiers made it five wins on the trot against its counterparts, winning the match 72 runs at Cook Park no. 3.
The home side batted first, and recovered from 7-57 to post a modest 138 on the back of skipper Daniel Storey who made 40. Other willowmen to lend a helping hand included Shane Givney (26), Tristan Muir (20no), Brandon Carman (18) and Chris Skilton (15).
Jace Lawson (3-23 off 7.4) and Connor Thomson (2-28 off 8) were the pick of the Greta- Branxton attack, with skipper Joey Butler also having a trundle and taking 2-14 off 3.
The Blues had no answers in reply as they were skittled before the drinks interval for a dismal 66, with Chris Murray (17) and Lawson (14) the only pair to reach double figures. Muir completed a fine all-round man-of-the-match performance with a brilliant spell of pace bowling to finish with the very tidy figures of 6-19 off 6.5, with English import George Wilson chipping in with 2-15 off 3.
In the only other top grade match played, Piranhas/Bellbird joined Valley/JPC at the top of the ladder on the back of an easy eight-wicket win over Glendon at Howe Park. A depleted Glendon batted first and were all out for 109, with former skipper Cael Smith leading the way with 26. Marcus Downes (20) and skipper Anthony Bailey (20) were the other batsmen to make starts. Billy Orr (3-30 off 8), co-skipper Luke Sweeney (3-14 off 8) and Matt Hopley (2-10 off 7) were the main wicket takers for the visiting side.
The Bellfish wasted no time achieving the target in reply, reaching it in just the twelfth over after losing just the two wickets. Openers Hopley (52) and Rob Drage (47) timed the ball crisply, with Clancy Cameron (1-43 off 5) and Anthony Bailey (1-10 off 0.5) taking the wickets for Glendon.
The scheduled match between Wine Country and PCH at Allandale was washed out after the heavens opened up at Cessnock just before lunch time.
Second Grade
Denman 10/132 (Darren Allum 38, Chris Sowter 19, Riley Mortimer 15, Hunter Ball 13, Craig Rees 4-11 off 8, Greg O'Connor 2-9 off 2.2) defeated Wine Country 8/130 (Jason McMichael 29no, Charlie Wilton 26, Jaiden Herbert24, Harrisen Christensen 13, Hunter Ball 3-18 off 8, Chris Sowter 2-30 off 7).
JPC 3/75 (Cody Rowe 26no, Andrew Knox 21, James Halpin 1-23 off 5, Tanveer Singh 1-15 off 3, Jamie Moore 1-3 off 1) defeated Greta-Branxton 10/74 (Fazel Khan 10no, Thomas Pearce 5-17 off 7, Brad Driscoll 2-7 off 8, Sam Pearce 2-9 off 4.4).
Piranhas vs Glendon/PCH at East End washed out.
Third Grade
JPC 7/144 (Greg Thrift 51, Harry Moore 22no, Jack Gilmore 12no, Nigel Charnock 3-19 off 5, Cameron Charnock 2-30 off 6) defeated Greta-Branxton 10/140 (Ben Regan 43, Lachlan Yule 22, Jason Varley 22, Blake Campbell 13, Daniel Thrift 3-11 off 7, Jonah Andrews 3-16 off 3, Austin Maher 2-46 off 8).
Valley 10/223 (Chris Sowter 113no, Liam Storey 20, Mason Kelly 18, Mark Dunstan 15,
Jason Barry 13, Lance Lennard 2-9 off 8, Scott Burgess 2-52 off 8, Daniel Olsen 2-45 off 8, Mark White 2-3 off 1.2) defeated Piranhas 9/179 (Andrew Beer 35, Lance Lennard 30, Mark White 28, Daniel Olsen 22, Seth Simmonds 15no, Ross Burden 3-32 off 7, Liam Storey 3-31 off 8).
Wine Country vs Denman at Baddeley 2 washed out.
Hotel Cessnock Bye.
Fourth Grade
Wine Country 3/128 (Chris O'Neill 49, Lachlan O'Neill 42no, Matt Hollis 20no, Glenn Mchugh 2-21 off 4) defeated Supporters 10/123 (Nev Taylor 40, Scott Minter 34, Tomas Woods 19, Kobe Minter 16, Gary Rauber 3-27 off 6, Noah Holt 3-22 off 5).
Piranhas vs Hotel Cessnock at Turner Park washed out.
Greta-Branxton Bye.
Points Tables - After Rd 8
First Grade Piranhas/Bellbird 36*, Valley/JPC 36*, Greta-Branxton 33*, PCH 24*,
Wine Country 21*, Creeks 9**, Glendon 3**.
* bye received, no points awarded
Second Grade JPC 45, Bellbird 45, Denman 39, Greta-Branxton 27, Creeks 21,
Piranhas 18, Wine Country 15, Glendon/PCH 6.
Third Grade Valley 30**, Wine Country 30*, Hotel Cessnock 24**#, Greta-Branxton
24*, JPC 21*, Piranhas 21*, Denman 6*.
* bye received, no points awarded
# Lost points 18/11/23 for playing unregistered player
Fourth Grade Wine Country 36*, Supporters 24**, Hotel Cessnock 21**, Greta-
Branxton 21**, Piranhas 6*.
* bye received, no points awarded
