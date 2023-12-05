The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Glencore argues Ravensworth Homestead should not receive state heritage listing a view rejected by the Plains Clan of the Wonnarua People and their supporters

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
December 5 2023 - 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ravensworth Homestead Complex showing all the associated buildings which will not be relocated.
Ravensworth Homestead Complex showing all the associated buildings which will not be relocated.

Following their meeting in November the NSW Heritage Council has recommended to the government, that the Ravensworth Homestead, be listed on the state's heritage registry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.