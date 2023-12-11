The Singleton Argus
Youth dies following trail bike crash in Muswellbrook on Sunday

By Newsroom
Updated December 11 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
A youth has died, and a woman is in hospital in a serious but stable condition, after a trail bike crashed in the Hunter yesterday.

