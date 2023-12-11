Youth dies following trail bike crash in Muswellbrook on Sunday

A youth has died, and a woman is in hospital in a serious but stable condition, after a trail bike crashed in the Hunter yesterday.
About 5pm (Saturday 9 December 2023), officers from Hunter Valley Police District were called to the intersection of Maitland Street and Thompson Street, Muswellbrook, after reports of a crash.
Police were told the 17-year-old rider and his 22-year-old pillion passenger were thrown from a Yamaha YZ250 trail bike when the rider lost control at the intersection and the bike struck a median-strip guard rail.
They were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
The rider was taken to Muswellbrook Hospital for treatment; however, died a short time later.
The pillion was also taken to Muswellbrook Hospital for multiple injuries. She was then airlifted to John Hunter Hospital for surgery. She is in a critical but stable condition.
The driver of a grey Isuzu D-Max, which had been entering the intersection on a green signal at the time, stopped to render assistance. He tested negative at the scene before being taken to Muswellbrook Hospital for mandatory testing. There was no contact between the bike and the truck.
A crime scene was established, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
