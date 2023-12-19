Josh Pickering wins Centenary Jonnie Hoskins Founders Cup at Kurri

It was a very special moment for local speedway rider Josh Pickering as he stepped atop the podium to receive the 2023 Johnnie Hoskins Founders Cup at Kurri Kurri Speedway on Saturday night.
"I have grown up here and have ridden motor bikes almost all my life," said Pickering form Heddon Greta.
"I have realised a dream to race professionally but winning this Cup tonight on the Centenary of Speedway which started in Maitland makes this so very special."
There was an eleventh-hour change to the format of competition with two late withdrawals from the original 16 rider line up.
The riders were divided into two teams of 7 riders and competed under the British Speedway League race format with the top point scorers from each team competing in the 'Race for the Cup' final event.
Three-time World Speedway Champion Tai Woffinden from Great Britain captained one team and former World Champion Chris Holder from Appin, NSW captained the other.
Following the team heat racing the four riders to compete in the 'Run for The Cup' were Ryan Douglas from Queensland, Sam Masters from Newcastle, Josh Pickering and James Pearson (NSW).
It was a disappointing end to the night for Woffinden who retired from his last teams' heat and could not take his place in the Cup decider.
Pickering and Masters made the best of the start with Pickering winning the battle out of the first corner to go on and score a strong win.
Masters retired from the race leaving Douglas and Pearson to contest the minor placings with Douglas taking second and Pearson third.
In an earlier teams' heat, local riders Jye Etheridge and Lachlan Hayes escaped serious injury when the pair fell heavily after coming together in the back straight.
