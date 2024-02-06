Bowmans Creek Wind Farm given tick of approval

The Commission acknowledged community concerns and imposed strict conditions of consent to mitigate a number of the issues raised. These conditions limit the development to a maximum of 54 turbines (335 MW). They also require the Applicant to implement visual impact mitigation measures including landscape screening on the land of any non-associated residence within 4.4km of a turbine; undertake noise monitoring and publish the results on its website; and manage traffic and transport impacts in consultation with the local community. The Applicant must also undertake decommissioning and rehabilitation of the site at the end of the project life. These and other conditions of consent are designed to: