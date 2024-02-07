Young Woman state finalists for Zone 5 named

Gulgong Young Woman Alana Wade and Singleton Young Woman Elinor Bowman have been named The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman state finalists for Zone 5.
Lithgow Show Society hosted the event on Saturday, February 3 where an audience of more than 180 people packed out the auditorium of the Lithgow Workers Club.
Alana impressed the judges with her commitment to her local show and various livestock committee positions.
Employed at Elite Genetics, focusing on livestock reproduction, Alana also owns and operates a commercial cattle enterprise, Rafferty Pastoral Company.
She entered the competition to be an advocate for women in rural NSW, to promote her local show and to challenge herself professionally and personally.
As for Elinor, who grew up on her family's farm in the Hunter Valley, she sees the Young Woman Competition as the perfect platform to represent her local show and community.
After successfully completing her studies including Bachelor of Law, Bachelor of International Studies with Honours and Graduate Diploma of Legal Practice, Elinor has been admitted to the NSW Supreme Court of NSW.
Employed as a lawyer at Gilbert and Tobin, Elinor is not shy of hard work and has numerous outside activities.
They include being an active member of the Singleton Show Society as well as offering pro bono legal work for the Marrickville Legal Centre.
She is planning to transition to a consultancy-based role where she can work closely with regional and rural communities.
David Peters, Lithgow Show Society, opened the Zone 5 finals with a warm welcome to the young women, their families and supporters.
He thanked AgShows NSW for their support and investment in such a wonderful competition.
"Tonight was the result of the hard work of a team of show society members," Mr Peters said.
He went on to offer thanks to the sponsors along with the entrants.
"Who I'm sure will gain valuable experience tonight and in your future in the show society," Mr Peters said of the entrants.
Before the dinner, the young women spent the day being interviewed by the three judges - Tanja Branson, ASC board director, Stephanie Ferguson, mixed practice vet, 2019 Bathurst Show Girl and state final runner up, and Corinne Whiteman, ACM Agri group commercial manager representing The Land.
On the night, host Lauren Elkins quizzed the young women which gave them an opportunity to show their public speaking skills and to spruik the joys of their show and community.
The other zone finalists were Nino Birchall, Mudgee; Abygael Rushton-Butler, Mendooran; Grace Hadley, Rydal; Chanelle Wilson, Upper Hunter; Taylah Boyle, Stroud; Kate Mannell, Maitland; Zalia Curtis, Baradine; Jamie-Lee Hawkins, Morisset-Lake Macquarie; Madisen McGill, Coonabarabran; Victoria Clutterman, Lithgow; Emily Josephine King, Binnaway; Felicity Webb, Oberon; and Madison Dixon, Bulahdelah.
