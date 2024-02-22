Twenty years of flowers, food and vintage wares

There maybe a very, slight family disagreement about how the business actually came into being but there is no doubting the success once the business was established.
Worn Out Wares (WOW), the eclectic cafe, florist and retail outlet in George Street is this year celebrating its 20th birthday.
It first started trading on 4 February 2004 and at that time was led by Louise Christensen and her eldest daughter Anna Maguire, who laughingly suggests her mother's claim, that she called home from London saying lets start a florist together was something she cannot clearly recall.
Louise's response is to say the conversation took place and within days I was looking at this building which was on the market and thinking that's ideal for a florist/cafe.
"And here we all are, 20 years later, and what a wonderful time we have all had working together in the business," Louise said.
Today Louise's daughters Meg, manages the cafe and Lili is the marketing and retail manager making WOW a truly family business.
An integral part of the business and its success was the support and assistance provided by Louise's parent Dennis and Helen Allen, who have now officially retired, but are still regulars at the cafe and ready for a chat with the friends they have made over the years while working at WOW.
Surviving 20 years as a small business is no mean feat, as many other business owners will attest, long hours, changing retail and cafe trends and yes the bookwork can all take their toll and that was before we mention COVID-19.
According to Louise, who had previously operated a cafe in town, owning your own premises is a must.
"That was the number one priority for us, given my previous experience in rented space, and luckily this building was on the market when we wanted to start the business. We can invest in the building knowing that investment is owned by us," she said.
"And we kept operating through COVID - we never shut and the community was wonderful in supporting the business as many would tell us they wanted to ensure we remained open once the restrictions were lifted.
"It wasn't easy but that's when the family really pulled together and worked together to keep the business operating."
Visitors to the cafe not only love the food, but also the ambience the family have created, with bric-a-brac and of course the beautiful flowers and greenery.
Combining the various businesses under one roof provides different work spaces and challenges and it also allows for a wider and more diverse income stream.
WOW flowers, where florist Gayle Lewis has worked her magic alongside Anna for many years, has received numerous awards as has the cafe.
And both the florist and cafe have been a training ground for many young people from the Singleton community.
"We have trained some very talented florists during our time here and we also have staff work for us while they complete their uni studies and we are a regular work experience destination for high school students," said Louise.
The community connectedness is another reason for the longevity of WOW.
"We love coming to work and that has been a constant since we started," Louise said.
Meg said after operating 7-days-week for a number of years it is now great to have a break on Sunday as this allows us to get together if we want to and enjoy family time away from the business.
With no plans to retire herself and no major plans for the business except looking for new inspirations for food and flowers Louise just wants to see WOW continue to impress visitors and clients well into the future.
Twin grand daughters Scarlet and Delilah arrived, very early, late last year and they have been receiving the best care in John Hunter Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit with the family hoping to see them come home next month.
Anna says the 20th birthday party will last all year but a special event will be held once the twins are settled back in Singleton.
"Who knows they might like to come and work beside us one day like their mother and aunt did, " said proud grandmother Louise.
