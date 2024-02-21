Visualising a post-mining future in the Upper Hunter

Architecture students are inviting the community to join them in Muswellbrook for next month for their launch of the Future Sites: Imagining a New Hunter Valley exhibition.
This event will draw local stakeholders, experts, and community together in dialogue with playful, daring and thoughtful projects by architecture students from the University of Newcastle.
These vibrant 'reimaginings' visualise a future for mines and associated extracted landscapes, grappling with the scale and depth of these sites and the ambitions of their surrounding communities. Innovative ideas will set the stage for discussions that involve local government, industry professionals, and researchers.
With an eye on the expected closure of mining sites in the next two decades, this exhibition spotlights the recent announcement of closure for Mount Arthur as a catalyst for discussions and a focal point for exploring concerns and possibilities for the future of the Hunter Valley.
The collective conversation and presentation of work aims to spark inspiration among stakeholders and communities, encouraging their involvement in a collaborative and community-engaged co-design process.
The panel will discuss the possibilities of a dynamic and enduring future for the Hunter Valley - And ask, what does this future look like?
Launch event and Panel Discussion: Wednesday, March 6 from 5pm - 8pm, STEM Innovation Lab, Donald Horne Building, in Bridge Street Muswellbrook.
Exhibition of student projects will remain in on display in Donald Horne Building Foyer, which is open for viewing on 7-8 March - Thursday and Friday, from 9am - 4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.