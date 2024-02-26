Greta-Branxton wrap up the minor premiership in first grade

The combined Singleton and Cessnock District Cricket Competition's final round was completed in first, second and third grade last weekend, with fourth grade to complete its final round this weekend.
Greta-Branxton wrapped up the minor premiership in first grade to secure a home major semi-final this weekend, when they comfortably accounted for Glendon by seven wickets at Miller Park, handing them their third consecutive wooden spoon.
Greta-Branxton skipper Joey Butler won a rare toss and asked the visitors to have a bat first. Glendon were all out in the 36th over for 96, with Kyle Bailey carrying on from his stellar T20 series with his team-high score of 26. Clancy Cameron was next best with 23, with skipper Jack Turner (14) and opening partner Dan Higgins (12) making starts. Brent Watson was the pick of the Greta-Branxton attack with 3-13 off 6.4, with Jace Lawson (2-29 off 7) and Mark Bercini (2-21 off 8) picking up a brace of wickets each.
The Blues cruised to victory in reply in the 17th over after losing just the three wickets, with Bercini (39), Josh Dagg (20no) and Butler (16) providing the bulk of the runs. Turner (1-24 off 6), Julian Stewart (1-25 off 2) and Jack Ford (1-13 off 1) were the wicket takers for Glendon.
In the only other top-grade match played, Wine Country finished its season off on a high note by scraping home by two wickets against Creeks at Cook Park no.3.
Creeks were sent in to bat first, and battled through their forty overs to finish on 9-140. Ben Thomas was their best with a well-made 34, with Nathan Stapleford (27), Chris Unicomb (18) and Myles Cook (11) supporting well. Competition leading wicket-taker Luke Jeans (2-40 off 8), Rob Sidebottom (2-27 off 6) and Ben Wood (2-15 off 8) all picked up a couple of wickets each for the visiting side.
Although the match had zero bearing on finals placings, a brilliant finish to the game saw the Wood Ducks scrape home in the penultimate over of the match with two wickets in hand. Ben Wood completed an excellent all-round match with an unbeaten 39, Fensom made 28 at the apex of the batting order, with Jeans (16) and Oscar Vaughan (13) ensuring they picked up their third win of the season.
The final match between PCH and Valley/JPC scheduled for Howe Park was washed out, leaving Valley/JPC finishing in second place, and PCH in fourth.
Piranhas/Bellbird had the bye.
The semi-finals commence this weekend in first, second and third grade in the major and minor format, meaning the top two in each grade get two bites at the cherry.
Second Grade
Bellbird 9/71 (Jon Schatz 18, Aaron Duffie 14no, Joey Millington 11, Aaron Zechel 6-27 off 8, Karandeep Maramreddy 3-17 off 8) defeated Piranhas 10/68 (Matt Zechel 28, Jack Swift 3-22 off 8, Stef Durie 3-12 off 8, Pat Cagney 2-3 off 4).
JPC 9/146 (Brandon Carman 55, Gregg Dann 35, Tom Pearce 14no, John Apps 4-19 off 7.1 Alex Loredo 4-26 off 5) defeated Denman 9/143 (John Apps 45, Neville Givney 32, Hunter Ball 17, Brandon Carman 3-24 off 6, Siaan Carman 2-32 off 8, Gregg Dann 2-11 off 7).
Greta-Branxton defeated Glendon/PCH by forfeit.
Wine Country vs Creeks at Allandale washed out.
Third Grade
Hotel Cessnock 3/114 (Rob Jordan 55no, Matt Bullen 44no, Greg O'Connor 3-24 off 8) defeated Wine Country 9/113 (Martin Ashton 34, Reef Cato-Symonds 32, Jordan Field 4-13 off 8, Gavin Kronholm 2-16 off 8).
Greta-Branxton 7/129 (Nigel Charnock 60, Adam Vernon 36, Sam Dagg 12no, Mason Kelly 3-18 off 8, Matt Maher 2-32 off 7) defeated Valley 10/119 (Chris Howard 33, Simon White 27, Matt Garness 27, Andrew Taylor 3-17 off 8, Nigel Charnock 3-20 off 8, Jack Yule 2-26 off 3).
JPC 9/196 (Daniel Thrift 84no, Daniel Andrews 36, Damien Leslie 24, Cordeylia Apps 2-22 off 5) defeated Denman 10/81 (Allan Murphy 24, Tony Graham 20, Daniel Davis 2-2 off 2, Austin Maher 2-9 off 2.5, Jimmy Moore 2-4 off 2).
Piranhas Bye.
Fourth Grade
Supporters 10/126 (Scott Minter 40, Kane Jordan 34, Isaac Minter 16, Tobias Shields 3-5 off 7, Tim Shields 2-12 off 5, Noah Holt 2-23 off 7) defeated Wine Country 10/64 (Mark Hollis 17no, Scott Minter 4-7 off 8, Isaac Minter 3-13 off 3.3).
Hotel Cessnock 10/119 (Dylan Stoker 36, Harrison Ward 22, Robert Horan 3-24 off 8, Adam Campbell 2-2 off 1) defeated Piranhas 10/82 (Ricky Hollis 32, Adam Campbell 21, Dylan Stoker 4-15 off 9, Nick Wallace 2-6 off 4, Graham Stoker 2-3 off 0.5).
Greta-Branxton Bye.
Points Tables
First Grade Greta-Branxton 54, Valley/JPC 51, Piranhas/Bellbird 49, PCH 39, Wine Country 30, Creeks 16, Glendon 15.
Second Grade Bellbird 69, JPC 63, Denman 57, Creeks 48, Greta-Branxton 39, Piranhas 30, Wine Country 24, Glendon/PCH 6.
Third Grade Valley 45, Hotel Cessnock 45#, Wine Country 42 Greta-Branxton 39, Piranhas 33, JPC 30, Denman 12.
# Lost points 18/11/23 for playing unregistered player
Fourth Grade Wine Country 48**, Hotel Cessnock 36***, Supporters 36***, Greta-Branxton 36***, Piranhas 12***.
* bye received, no points awarded
Semi Final Fixtures (1:00pm start)
First Grade
Major Semi-Final
Greta-Branxton (1st) vs Valley/JPC (2nd) at Miller 1.
Minor Semi-Final
Piranhas/Bellbird (3rd) vs PCH (4th) at Carmichael 1.
Loser eliminated, Winner to take on loser of Major Semi-Final in Preliminary Final.
Second Grade
Major Semi-Final
Bellbird (1st) vs JPC (2nd) at Carmichael 2.
Winner to advance to Grand Final, loser to take on winner of Minor Semi-Final in Preliminary Final.
Minor Semi-Final
Denman (3rd) vs Creeks (4th) at Alan Mills Oval.
Loser eliminated, Winner to take on loser of Major Semi-Final in Preliminary Final.
Third Grade
Major Semi-Final
Valley (1st) vs Hotel Cessnock (2nd) at Howe Park.
Winner to advance to Grand Final, loser to take on winner of Minor Semi-Final in Preliminary Final.
Minor Semi-Final
Wine Country (3rd) vs Greta-Branxton (4th) at Allandale.
Loser eliminated, Winner to take on loser of Major Semi-Final in Preliminary Final.
