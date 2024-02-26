Greta-Branxton wrap up the minor premiership in first grade

Greta-Branxton skipper Joey Butler won a rare toss and asked the visitors to have a bat first. Glendon were all out in the 36th over for 96, with Kyle Bailey carrying on from his stellar T20 series with his team-high score of 26. Clancy Cameron was next best with 23, with skipper Jack Turner (14) and opening partner Dan Higgins (12) making starts. Brent Watson was the pick of the Greta-Branxton attack with 3-13 off 6.4, with Jace Lawson (2-29 off 7) and Mark Bercini (2-21 off 8) picking up a brace of wickets each.