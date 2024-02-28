No name change for the Northern Agricultural Association

Members of the Northern Agricultural Association (NAA) have overwhelmingly voted to retain that name - a name that has been in existence for 156 years.
The NAA owns tand operates the he Singleton Showground and runs the annual Singleton Show along with various other events including the rodeo and campdraft as well as providing camping/caravan facilities on the site.
At last night's annual general meeting a motion was put that the Northern Agricultural Association Inc change its name to Singleton Showground. It was lost with 87% members voting against the change.
Before the motion was put to the meeting, held in the recently reopened tearooms, NAA president Deb Townsend addressed the meeting saying people needed to be respectful towards the speakers.
In proposing the name change Cliff Bryson said a company had told them that the NAA doesn't invite people to the show.
"Singleton Showground is a better name for social media. NAA doesn't mean a lot to a lot of people," he said.
"The new name would be more prominent for people. Change our name for the future ... it is no longer the showgirl ... things are changing so we must too."
Emily Byrne seconded the motion and read her prepared speech saying "I thought about this long and hard - we also have an emotional connection ... I support the name change to a name that is relevant to our venue market ... a name that mentions Singleton."
"NAA name is only relevant to a small percentage of people - not our target market. Changes have been made before, such as allowing women onto the committee."
Following those two speakers for the motion those against the name change took to the floor with their comments greeted with loud 'here heres' and enthusiastic clapping.
First up was Robert Johnstone said there was so much history associated with the name and the fact it was to be the 150th show this year and plans were already based on its being the NAA show.
Former Singleton showgirl and NAA executive member Susan Wakeford - enthusiastically came to the floor and read from her prepared speech stating that it has been '156 years since the name was adopted and 150 for the show under this name ... changing an established name for the purpose of social media is not a logical decision'.
NAA Beef cattle committee chair Richard Marshall no doubt summed up how many people felt that the name change proposal was a waste of time adding that it would have been better to spend this time discussing the 150th show in September.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.