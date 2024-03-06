The women who take care of Hunter Valley Wildlife Park's animals

With their uniforms making them hard to distinguish from their surrounds the zookeepers, that are the heart of the Hunter Valley Wildlife Park, are more than happy to stay in the background and ensure their charges take centre stage.
Confident in their abilities to nurture an array of animals from across the globe these carers have developed a strong sense of teamwork along with insight into how best to manage that aspect of the park.
One reason for that success maybe the fact it is a female dominated workplace.
"It is basically all women working as animals carers at the park and really our entire workforce is pretty much females, although we do hear the occasional male voice on the two-way," said Jess McCray, animal care/curator manager.
To celebrate International Women's Day this Friday Jess spoke about her career and the camaraderie at the park.
Hunter Valley Wildlife Park at Nulkaba is owned by Australian Wildlife Parks and Jess has worked for that company for nine years three of which have been in her current role at the Hunter Valley facility.
Told by her careers advisor in high school that she had no chance of becoming a zookeeper Jess has shown what is possible with hard work, persistence and being prepared to work as a volunteer to achieve her dream job.
From southern Sydney she started her career as a volunteer at a nearby park before gaining a casual zookeepers job.
She undertook a TAFE course in captive animal management and that combined with on the job training has seen her progress to her current role.
"You have to be passionate about animals and caring for them and one way of knowing if you have that gift is to volunteer like many of us did," she said.
"Put yourself out there, learn some skills and be prepared for hard work that's my advice."
What she loves most about the work is no two days are the same.
"Managing staff and hundreds of animals - what would you expect different challenges each and every day,"she said.
"Our team are fantastic and they are all prepared to pitch in and help where ever they can. And yes we are female dominated workforce and that is something to celebrate for International Women's Day."
