Singleton Council's general manager Jason Linnane announces his resignation

After eight years as the general manager of Singleton Council, Jason Linnane has announced his resignation.
From Dubbo to Newcastle to Port Stephens then Singleton and now onto a new position in Maitland where Mr Linnane has lived for a number of years.
He arrived in Singleton to replace the previous general manager Lindy Hyam and his period in charge of Singleton Council has been marked by stability and harmony both among staff and councillors.
Starting his career in the central west with the parks and gardens at Dubbo Council one of his legacies for the Singleton community will be the improvements during his tenure of our parks and sporting facilities.
The 30-year local government veteran has led the organisation and the community through a significant period of change and challenges, not least the COVID pandemic, natural disasters, and the start of serious conversations-and action-about the region's economic evolution.
But he said it was working with the amazing group of people at Singleton Council to deliver outcomes to help make people proud of where they live, from major multi-million dollar infrastructure projects through to the simplicity of how pretty the town looks, that gave him the most satisfaction.
Mr Linnane will take up a position at Maitland City Council as Director City Services.
"I've enjoyed every minute of serving the people of Singleton, and there are plenty of achievements that will always be highlights for me no matter where I go, including winning the prestigious Bluett Award in 2023 and helping our Councillors establish the Singleton Legacy Fund," he said.
"I'm always mindful of the important role Council has in our community, and we've seen some amazing outcomes for our residents including tens of millions of dollars in investment in sports grounds, recreational facilities, new playgrounds, arts and culture centre, upgrades to water and sewer infrastructure, roads and drainage improvements-the list goes on.
"But a new opportunity has arisen for me personally, and I seriously believe it's time for someone new to take Singleton to where it needs to go in its next phase."
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said Mr Linnane left the organisation in a strong position.
"Jason's focus on developing systems, processes and people to ensure the sustainability of the operations of Council, including particular attention to staff wellbeing, financial management and a culture of continuous improvement, has laid a solid foundation for the future of our community and the organisation," she said.
"I consider myself fortunate to have worked alongside Jason in his time as general manager and have appreciated his support and advice. I wish him all the best as he moves on to a new chapter.
"We have started the conversation to plan the recruitment process for his replacement, and I have no doubt we'll attract a big and suitably qualified pool of contenders all vying to lead Singleton to even more success."
