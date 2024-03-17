Greater Northern Tigers head to their first Laurie Daley Cup grand final

The SLE Laurie Daley Cup will have a new club name engraved on it in 2024 after the Monaro Colts and Greater Northern Tigers won through to the Grand Final next Sunday (24 March) at Cessnock.
Neither club has won the title since the Under 18s Regional Reps competition began in 2018.
Northern Tigers 28 def Macarthur Wests Tigers 16
The second Semi-final was a see-sawing affair with Macarthur scoring three unanswered tries to five-eighth Jayden Innes, prop Lucas Rossi and lock Henare Reti in the opening 35 minutes.
That put them ahead 16-0 at the break, after two conversions by fullback Riley Oitmann, and looking in the box seat for next week's final.
The Macarthur forwards were relentless in their go-forward while havles Dion Williams and Jayden Lewis were doing a good job of better field position and greater possession.
But then Northern Tigers emerged from the Pirtek Park dressing sheds at Singleton and laid on five unanswered tries - doubles to second rower Dylan Keane and captain Jordan Hamlin at halfback. The fifth was scored by his halves partner, No.6 Jackson Smith.
Keane provided the backbone of Northern's come-from-behind win with a personal tally of 16 points - his two tries and four conversions.
To add salt into Macarthur's wounds, they had two players placed on report - winger Saint Fuatimau for a dangerous tackle and backrower Byronn Laupepa for a late tackle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.