Greater Northern Tigers head to their first Laurie Daley Cup grand final

By Margie McDonald
Updated March 18 2024 - 10:00am, first published 9:27am
The SLE Laurie Daley Cup will have a new club name engraved on it in 2024 after the Monaro Colts and Greater Northern Tigers won through to the Grand Final next Sunday (24 March) at Cessnock.

