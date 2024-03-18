Greta-Branxton claim Coalfield Cup championship in a very tight decider

Greta-Branxton United Cricket Club claimed its sixth career first grade title by defeating Piranhas/Bellbird in an incredible finale to the season at Branxton's Miller Park last Saturday.
In a match that had more twists and turns than a soap opera, Greta-Branxton claimed the coveted Coalfields Cup by just two runs in front of a healthy and vocal crowd on hand to witness what was truly a fantastic premiership decider between the competition's two best sides.
Greta-Branxton skipper Joey Butler won just his third toss of the season, and elected to bat first. The Blues accumulated their innings nicely to post a healthy 8-201 in the forty over contest. Most batsmen made starts, with Chris Murray continuing on from his sturdy knock in the major semi-final a fortnight previous. He top scored with a well-made 46, Nathan Holz wasted no time in his 41 that included five maximums, with Butler (27), Connor Thomson (26), Mark Bercini (24), Josh Dagg (13) and Danial Foster (13) all contributing to the total. Matt Hopley (2-35 off 8), Aaron Sweeney (2-34 off 7) and skipper Joey Main (2-34 off 8) all picked up a brace of wickets each for Piranhas/Bellbird.
The Bellfish got off to a flyer in pursuit of the target, putting on an opening stand of 107 before Jason Orr was eventually out for 22. Meanwhile at the other end, club secretary Rob Drage struck the ball as cleanly as anyone has witnessed throughout this year's competition. In probably what should have been a match winning knock, he raised the bat for his century when he lofted the four-piece over long on for his eighth maximum of the innings in the 27th over. He was eventually knocked over for 109, facing just 86 balls along the way in a superb knock which also included eight boundaries. The visitors were still sitting in a comfortable position at 3-150 with just over twelve overs to play. A major collapse saw them lose their final seven wickets for 49 runs. Down to the final over of an epic finish to the season, you could almost hear a pin drop amongst the healthy crowd as Patrick Andrews (2-45 off 7.2) knocked over Aaron Duffie who had made a cool 27 in a controlled knock. That brought no.11 willowman Aaron Sweeney to the crease, and with the home crowd sensing a miracle comeback unfolding, the Blues snatched victory from the jaws of defeat when Andrews pitched the ball full to trap Sweeney in front leg before wicket. Brent Watson took 2-59 off 8, Jamie Moore picked up 2-27 off 8 including the crucial wicket of Drage, with Mark Bercini (2-20 off 3) also picking up a couple.
Celebrations continued well on into the night at nearby sponsor The Royal Federal Hotel, capping a stellar year for the Greta-Branxton club who made it a minor/major premiership double.
Bellbird claimed the second grade premiership to go along with its minor title in what was also an exciting finish against JPC at Howe Park.
The Tigers reversed the fortunes of a fortnight earlier when they were defeated by the same team in the major semi-final at Carmichael Park. This time they did it in style, taking the match by three wickets with eight balls to spare.
In pursuit of 137 for victory, wicket-keeper Matt Fairlie led the way with 45, Stef Durie made 27, Brett Pitkin made 20, with Pat Cagney providing the winning blow to remain unbeaten on 26. JPC skipper Gregg Dann was the pick of their attack with 3-12 off 8.
Earlier in the afternoon Dann (52) also led from the front with the timber with a well-made half century. He received support from Rhys Giles (26), Dave Newman (22) and Andy Thomas (18). Stef Durie also completed an excellent all-round match for Bellbird with 4-23 off 8, with Pitkin (2-27 off 8) and Daniel Burford (2-20 off 4) chipping in with a couple each.
Minor premiers Valley also took the major shield when they easily accounted for Hotel Cessnock in the third grade decider played at Cook Park no.1.
The home side were dismissed for a modest 143 batting first, with Nathan Bagnall pretty much playing a lone hand with 83. Dave Cooper (4-26 off 7.4), Matt Bullen (2-23 off 7) and Dan Field 2-21 off 6) picked up the majority of the wickets for Hotel Cessnock.
The visitors crumbled in reply to be all out just after the 20 over drinks interval for 58. Paul Robinson (15) and Cooper (10) were the only batsmen to show any sort of resistance, meanwhile Tate Edwards (3-13 off 8), Ross Burden (3-8 off 3.1), Mason Kelly (2-17 off 4) and Preston Miller (2-12 off 3) shared the wickets for Valley.
Hotel Cessnock's Dylan Stoker scored a memorable and unbeaten century to inflict a major upset in the fourth grade decider against minor premiers Wine Country at Allandale.
Coming from third place, the Mongrels surpassed the healthy target of 194 with just three balls to spare in an exciting finish.
Wine Country posted 6-193 from their forty overs batting first, with Mark Hollis (57), Chris O'Neill (47), Tobias Shields (29no) and Matt Hollis (16) providing the bulk of the runs. Karl Capararo (2-23 off 8) and Nick Wallace (2-25 off 8) were the pick of the Hotel Cessnock bowlers.
Stoker's century in return came from just 95 balls, and included thirteen boundaries, he was supported nicely by Ian Mcculloch (32) who finished the game with a maximum. O'Neill was the pick of the Wine Country bowlers with 2-33 off 8.
The combined CDCA & SDCA senior presentations will be held at Club Singleton on the night of Saturday, 20th April.
