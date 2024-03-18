Greta-Branxton claim Coalfield Cup championship in a very tight decider

The Bellfish got off to a flyer in pursuit of the target, putting on an opening stand of 107 before Jason Orr was eventually out for 22. Meanwhile at the other end, club secretary Rob Drage struck the ball as cleanly as anyone has witnessed throughout this year's competition. In probably what should have been a match winning knock, he raised the bat for his century when he lofted the four-piece over long on for his eighth maximum of the innings in the 27th over. He was eventually knocked over for 109, facing just 86 balls along the way in a superb knock which also included eight boundaries. The visitors were still sitting in a comfortable position at 3-150 with just over twelve overs to play. A major collapse saw them lose their final seven wickets for 49 runs. Down to the final over of an epic finish to the season, you could almost hear a pin drop amongst the healthy crowd as Patrick Andrews (2-45 off 7.2) knocked over Aaron Duffie who had made a cool 27 in a controlled knock. That brought no.11 willowman Aaron Sweeney to the crease, and with the home crowd sensing a miracle comeback unfolding, the Blues snatched victory from the jaws of defeat when Andrews pitched the ball full to trap Sweeney in front leg before wicket. Brent Watson took 2-59 off 8, Jamie Moore picked up 2-27 off 8 including the crucial wicket of Drage, with Mark Bercini (2-20 off 3) also picking up a couple.