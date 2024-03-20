Coles unveils its new look Singleton Square supermarket

Coles unveiled their new look store in Singleton Square on Wednesday morning with a special cake and ribbon cutting ceremony.
Locals will welcome the complete in-store refresh, complementing a renewed focus on customer service which has remained one of the hallmarks of Coles Singleton since it first opened its doors in August 2013.
Among the upgrades is a new-look bakery that offers customers freshly made flat breads and pancakes made in-store daily on new induction cooktops, while the reinvigorated deli will continue to provide a quality range of fresh cheeses, sliced meats and antipasto, perfect for school lunches or pre-dinner snacks.
An extended meat range will also provide customers with more choice and variety to help with weekly meal planning. Convenience is at the heart of the renewal, with a revamped fresh produce department providing easier access to quality fresh fruits and vegetables, while the store's Click & Collect bays in the underground carpark will continue to save shoppers time with groceries delivered straight from the supermarket shelves to customers' car boots at no additional cost.
Up to four Coles home delivery vans will also continue to operate each day, delivering online purchases throughout the local community.
Coles Singleton Store Manager Nathan Patridge, who has worked at the store for 14 months, said he was thrilled to be part of the process and see the customer-focused renewal come to life.
"I'm so excited to unveil our new-look store to our customers. The new features and expanded product ranges are all about making the Coles Singleton shopping experience easier and more enjoyable," he said.
"Our team members - many of whom have worked at the store for 10-plus years - are ready to welcome the community and continue to deliver quality, fresh produce and everyday grocery needs to Singleton locals."
Long-serving team members are prevalent at Coles Singleton, including Office In-Charge Ali Malone who has been working with Coles for 34 years and with Coles Singleton since it opened its doors in August 2013.
Ali said seeing the revitalised store come to life had been a wonderful experience and the outcome was game-changing for customers. "This store renewal has come at the right time for our team and our customers, and I can't wait to open the doors on Wednesday and welcome the Singleton community," Ali said.
"Our customers are important to us and this refresh is all about them. Having seen many changes over the years, I know they are going to love the updates this renewal includes.
"We have a great team here at Coles Singleton and we're excited that a new team room has also been incorporated into the renewal. It's wonderful for the team to have a dedicated space to get together before and after our shifts to check-in and catch up."
