The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Coles unveils its new look Singleton Square supermarket

By Newsroom
Updated March 20 2024 - 1:34pm, first published 1:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Coles unveiled their new look store in Singleton Square on Wednesday morning with a special cake and ribbon cutting ceremony.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.