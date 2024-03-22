Roadworks along the Golden Highway from Jerrys Plains to Merriwa

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions next week at various locations on the Golden Highway.
These changes are necessary to carry out survey work to investigate network improvements at various locations including:
Work will involve road shoulder closures and will be carried out from 7am to 5pm from Monday 25 to Thursday 28 March, weather permitting. Work will not be carried out on weekends or public holidays.
Traffic control, a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h and temporary shoulder closures will be in place for the safety of pedestrians, workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
