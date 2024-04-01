Generous bequest from Mark Kingston to the Muswellbrook Hospital

A move from their home in the Sydney suburb of Carlingford to Muswellbrook in 2021 was expected to provide a special retirement adventure for the Kingston brothers Noel, Peter and Mark.
The three had found an ideal property in Muswellbrook and were planning their future lives around this 'forever' home.
While a fourth brother Stuart lived way up north in Townsville with his family.
The Kingston family had long been associated with the operations of the Beecroft Post Office in Sydney were their parents and at various stages the brothers had worked.
Unfortunately not long after their relocation to the Upper Hunter Mark discovered he had Stage 4 bowel cancer and his plans to enjoy driving in their newly acquired Tesla EV and his electric powered motorcycle came to a sudden halt.
"Mark was admitted to hospital on the Wednesday morning and we picked up our Tesla on Friday - it all happened very quickly from the moment he was admitted to hospital and his diagnosis," said Noel.
"He was a posite for many years and he was so looking forward to driving his new electric bike.
"As well as the Tesla which he had researched thoroughly before we purchased the vehicle."
In the latter stages of his treatment Mark was regular patient at Muswellbrook Hospital where he died, aged 58, in May 2022.
"He loved the staff at the hospital and the care they gave him was incredible," said Peter.
"We are all so grateful for the kindness and care provided to Mark."
And although the family, in particular Mark, only had a short association with the town and the hospital, Mark left the hospital a bequest of $60,000 in his will.
Muswellbrook Hospital will benefit from this generous donation as it will enable the deliver of more resources for the emergency, renal and infusion departments.
Cate Hollis, Health Service Manager at Muswellbrook Hospital - "This is an amazing gift from the Kingston family and we are so thankful for the donation."
"This is an incredible generous gift and will benefit the community by allowing us to purchase state of the art equipment enabling us to provide the best patient safety care."
Among the equipment that may be purchased is a Trophon (high level disinfection system for ultrasound probes) for the Renal and ED departments and chairs for the infusion room at the hospital.
