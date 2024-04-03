The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Singleton Bulls prepared to go one better in 2024

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
April 4 2024 - 9:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Singleton Bulls are setting themselves to go one better in 2024 after their narrow grand final loss to Nelson Bay in last season's Hunter Rugby Suburban grand final.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.