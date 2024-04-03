Singleton Bulls prepared to go one better in 2024

The Singleton Bulls are setting themselves to go one better in 2024 after their narrow grand final loss to Nelson Bay in last season's Hunter Rugby Suburban grand final.
The Bulls will again be running two sides in the Suburban competition this season with one of their favourite sons Will Gresham taking the helm as first grade coach and James Tear the second grade or Bulls Black coach.
Singleton director of rugby Anthony Partridge local junior Will Gresham had taken over as first grade coach, with James Teare reserve grade coach and Jack Walsh assistant club coach.
Will was one of our juniors growing up and has now followed in the footsteps of his father Danny into the coaching ranks. His father Danny is a former player and premiership winning coach from the club
"Will and the whole club are hoping he repeats Danny's success as coach in the early 1990s when Singleton won the 1992 title and premiership three-peat from 1995-97.
"It's exciting for him as it's his first year coaching senior football.
"He will be playing coach. He is a good footballer, he played NSW Rugby as a junior and has a very good skill level."
Partridge said the club had retained the vast majority of last season's team which pushed Nelson Bay all the way in the grand final before going 15-10.
Exciting young prospect from Ireland Ben O'Rourke is the only major new signing with the loose forward looking good on the track.
The club will be looking forward to big seasons from returning players include outside back Dan Malloy after a great 2023, Liam Hinde exciting young talent and Fijian fliers Sili Are and Sam Koroi. Josh Moore is also returning from a strong season in the forwards.
Partridge said brothers Jesse and Brodie Shirtcliffe will be lining up as will Max and Jackson Andrews who looking to have first season of senior rugby together.
The season kicks off on Saturday, April 13, when Singleton Red (first grade) and Singleton Black (second) take on each other at Rugby Park from 3pm.
If last season's game is any indication, when Black defeated Red in an upset, it should be a ripper game.
New players are welcome. Training is on Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm.
