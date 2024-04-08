Champion mare Winx's first foal sells for $10 million

Like her mother Winx's first foal, a filly, is already breaking records.
Born in the Upper Hunter and a daughter of Pierro - a stallion based at Coolmore stud near Jerrys Plains, the filly has sold for $10 million to her mother's part-owner and a person well known for her fondness for 'purple' fashions Debbie Kepitis.
According to Racing.com Winx's part-owner Debbie Kepitis stunned the bloodstock world on Monday when she paid a record $10 million for the champion mare's Pierro filly at the Inglis Easter Yearling Sale in Sydney.
In an electric few minutes at Riverside Stables in Sydney, the bidding advanced quicky from an opening of $2m for the first living daughter of the 25-time Group 1 winner, with several local and international players understood to be involved, they reported.
But Kepitis, who raced Winx and bred the filly with fellow part-owner Peter Tighe, landed the final punch at $10m. She outbid a remote bidder at $9m who was understood to be USA-based thoroughbred identity John Stewart.
It is the highest price ever paid for a yearling at public auction in Australia, eclipsing the previous record of $5m which was paid for the ill-fated half-brother to Black Caviar.
