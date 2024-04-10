Emergency services respond to fire in residential shed, cause known

On Tuesday ( 9 April) evening around 5:50pm Singleton Fire & Rescue, Branxton Fire & Rescue, Singleton Ambulance and Hunter Valley Police were called to respond to a building fire in Singleton.
Fire crews arrived to find a residential shed alight.
Firefighters gained entry to the shed using a quick cut saw, while wearing breathing apparatus and hose lines.
The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished, sadly resulting in some extensive water and smoke damage to the contents of the shed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
REMINDER:
Annual Singleton Fire & Rescue open day will be held on Saturday 11 May. from 10:00am to 2:00pm
On the day there will be:
So come along and meet our firefighters at their station in Pitt Street.
