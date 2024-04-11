The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Singleton Greyhounds to bank on their youth

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
April 11 2024 - 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Singleton young guns Gabe Stafa, pictured diving in for a try, Jack Smyth (inset left) and Jai Davies (inset right).
Singleton young guns Gabe Stafa, pictured diving in for a try, Jack Smyth (inset left) and Jai Davies (inset right).

The Singleton Greyhounds will be looking to further blood an exciting array of young talent as they prepare for the start of the Group 21 Rugby League season on Sunday, April 21.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.