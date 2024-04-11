Singleton Strikers at home at last this Saturday night

Singleton Strikers will be hoping for clear skies so that they can finally play on home soil at Howe Park when they host Toronto Awaba on Saturday night.
The Strikers' home game last week against South Cardiff Gunners was part of a competition-wide wash out and has been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 8, at Howe Park, from 8pm.
Singleton has a run of three straight home games including a midweek Coalfields derby against Cessnock Hornets on Wednesday, April 24, against
The Strikers sit fifth on the table with seven points, with two wins but have struggled to build any momentum and will be hoping the stretch of home games will turn that around.
They are yet to string two wins together back-to-back, and in the two games they have played following wins this year, they have been outscored seven goals to none.
Kick off in first grade between Singleton and Toronto is at 7.30pm, reserve grade starts at 5.30pm.
