New state-of-the-art fire engine arrives at Denman Fire & Rescue

Fire protection in the state's Upper Hunter region has been boosted with the arrival of a new, state-of-the-art Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) engine at Denman.
The $470,000 Compressed Air Foam System (CAFS) Iveco Class 2 pumper enables firefighters to tackle structural, chemical, petrol and grass fires, using up to five times less water than normal.
The highly efficient system combines foam concentrate with compressed air to supply fire hoses with superior 'knock down' capability whilst reducing smoke from the fire.
FRNSW Region West Area Commander, Gary Barber, said the fire truck is a highly versatile, welcome addition to the fleet in the Muswellbrook shire.
"Whether the Denman crew is called to a house ablaze or an industrial fire, a chemical spill or a grass fire emergency...this truck does it all," Chief Superintendent Barber said.
"Our firefighters are familiarising themselves with the appliance right now and we're looking forward to seeing how it handles the cut and thrust of a fire environment.
"It's also a rescue truck which works extremely well with the crew's skillsets and 'Community First Response' medical training."
Minister for the Hunter, Yasmin Catley, said the appliance is the latest in a long list of new trucks being strategically placed as needed around the state.
"Whether it's a 'jack-of-all-trades' pumper like this truck or one of the new Bushfire Tankers recently introduced into service, these fire appliances are heading to where they can best serve and protect the community," Ms Catley said.
