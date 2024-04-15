Strikers first home game of the season a 2-2 draw against Toronto

Singleton Strikers FC 2-2 Toronto Awaba FC
Toronto Awaba's ten men were able to scrap a 2-2 draw against Singleton Strikers FC on Saturday night.
The match had barely begun when Toronto's goalkeeper Drew Olsen charged out to intercept a pass but instead cleaned up Singleton's Antoine Penot just outside the 18-yard box and received a red card in the third minute.
That brought Reef Parker off the bench to replace Olsen between the sticks and Kye Howland was sacrificed to make way for the reserve grade goalkeeper as the Stags were forced to play the remainder of the game a man down.
The Strikers opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Corey Cleaver chipped a cross to the back stick and Joel Barner got onto the end of it and headed it into the back of the net.
Singleton extended their lead in the 38th minute when Penot found the bottom right corner with a shot from just inside the box after a pass from Brad Cox, who made a sensational run upfield from deep in his own half before he provided the assist.
The Strikers took the 2-0 lead into the half-time break but the Stags pulled a goal back early in the second stanza.
Nick Roberts charged onto a pin-point Connor Fitzpatrick through ball and slotted it into an empty net after rounding the keeper in the 50th minute.
Roberts and Fitzpatrick combined again for the equaliser in the 83rd minute when Fitzpatrick chipped a cross in behind the Singleton defence into the box and Roberts headed it into the back of the net to make the score 2-2.
That was the way it remained at full-time as the two sides took a point each out of the contest.
For Singleton's coach Doug West, it certainly felt like two points dropped.
"We were poor in terms of managing the game to the result and sticking to the game plan," West said.
"There were stages and phases where we were effective and stuck to the plans. Going into half-time 2-0 up, the job was done at that stage and we were managing the game.
"The way we delivered the second half was pretty disappointing. I don't think it's a learning curve because the players that were on the park are experienced enough not to have learning curves. I think they just need to be better at delivering and executing the game plan.
"We went forward in numbers, particularly in the first half. We created a lot of opportunities in the second half as well, but we just couldn't get that final pass away to kill the game off with a third goal."
Toronto Awaba's coach Jarrad Hiles was proud of his side for their gutsy effort on a night when they were already without six first grade regulars.
"It didn't really go to script with Drew getting sent off after three minutes," Hiles said.
"It was a real gutsy effort because we were missing a stack of players to start with. So to go down to 10 men so early and then be 2-0 down at half-time, but to then get something out of the game, it just shows a lot of courage and character I think.
"I was pleased to get something out of it, but driving home I couldn't help but think what would have been if we had 11 on the park."
The Stags moved to 12 points following Saturday night's draw but dropped from third to fourth after they were overtaken by Kahibah. Kahibah, Thornton and Toronto Awaba are all locked on 12 points, nine behind league leaders Belmont Swansea.
Toronto Awaba's next league fixture will be away from home against Thornton on Saturday, but they will play an Australia Cup match against Hamilton Azzurri on Wednesday night at the Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
Singleton are ranked sixth with eight points following Saturday's draw and they will return to Howe Park this Saturday afternoon when they host West Wallsend.
In reserve grade Singleton won 2-1. Goal scorers for Singleton were Jessy Besford in the 5th minute and Kadel Snaddon in the 46th minute.
