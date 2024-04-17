Singleton High School students selected for Clontarf state of origin

Last week five boys from the Singleton High School's Clontarf Academy joined others from the region to compete at the Clontarf Senior Carnival.
They played three round games and were undefeated, then won their semi-final, to reach their first grand final as a new region.
The grand final was a tight contest and finished four all, which meant golden point, within the first set they kicked a field goal to win the grand final.
The SHS Clontarf Academy players Jackson Maskey, Cooper Meldrum, Ryan Jurkans , Eden Hampstead and Taj Vesper "all played well and were great role models, they should be proud of themselves", the school said on social media.
Meldrum, Jurkans and Hampstead were selected for the NSW Clontarf State of Origin team to take on Queensland as a curtain raiser to the Dragons v Bulldogs game in round 12 on May 23 to kick off NRL Indigenous round.
Clontarf Foundation uses sport to assist young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men to improve their education, discipline, life skills, self-esteem and employment prospects.
The academy engages these young men in education; supporting and mentoring them throughout their schooling; and assisting in the transition from school to work upon completion of Year 12.
