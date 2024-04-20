Singleton Rugby Club officially opens new $1.5million grandstand

Singleton's rugby community gathered at 'the home of the Bulls' on Saturday afternoon for the official opening of the club's $1.5 million grandstand.
The new grandstand at Rugby Park, is one of the biggest sporting facilities in the Upper Hunter, with 420 seats, a gym, bar, canteen and women's change rooms it has transformed the site.
Welcoming everyone to the event Anthony Partridge, Singleton Rugby Club's director of rugby said today marked yet another stage in the development of Rugby Park.
"In 1966 the land was bought to develop a local rugby facility and then in 2006 we saw the Club house extended and now we have this grandstand," he said.
He thanked the sponsors who were on hand for their continued support for Singleton Rugby Club.
Club president Shane Thompson said the grandstand was built thanks to funding from NSW and Federal governments grants.
"Where we could we used local contractors to undertake the work and I thank them for their support," he said.
Speaking at the opening Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said when the former local member and rugby diehard George Souris got behind this project it was destined to come to fruition.
The grandstand project received two funding packages through the NSW Resources for Regions Program totalling $1.4m, $250,000 from the Federal government for the fit-out and further funding through the NSW Office of Response Gambling.
It took two years to complete and those 'older' players at the opening were impressed with what had been achieved by the club since the land was purchased nearly 60 years ago.
Following the opening, held under dark skies, the Bulls Black team played Pokolbin Reds before Singleton Reds played last year's premiers Nelson Bay.
