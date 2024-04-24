The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Greyhounds heavy loss to Thoroughbreds 60-nil, win to U18s

By David Casson and Louise Nichols
Updated April 24 2024 - 10:34am, first published 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cooper Meldrum, Lachlan Bodiam, Jesse Lear and Jai Davies who all made their 1st grade debut against the Scone Thoroughbreds. Picture supplied
Cooper Meldrum, Lachlan Bodiam, Jesse Lear and Jai Davies who all made their 1st grade debut against the Scone Thoroughbreds. Picture supplied

This was Isaac Austin's first game as Scone's captain/coach and, as usual, he led from the front. There were four debutants for the game with Jackson Smith (who played a full game in U18's) playing on the wing, Brett Carroll (wing), Dylan Keane (bench) and Blake Andrews (lock) a former Singleton player- all making notable contributions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.