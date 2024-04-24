Greyhounds heavy loss to Thoroughbreds 60-nil, win to U18s

This was Isaac Austin's first game as Scone's captain/coach and, as usual, he led from the front. There were four debutants for the game with Jackson Smith (who played a full game in U18's) playing on the wing, Brett Carroll (wing), Dylan Keane (bench) and Blake Andrews (lock) a former Singleton player- all making notable contributions.
The scoring stared early after a very positive start from the home team. Within the first 5 minutes, Adam Clydsdale ran from dummy half about 10m out and powered his way over under the posts for Jake Watts to convert.
Only minutes later, Blake Andrews found the line and provided an easy conversion for Jake and 12:0 lead. Soon after, a Singleton player was in the bin for a high shot and Andrews made the most of it, receiving a well timed pass from Isaac Austin to go in for his second try. Watts conversion took the score to 18:0.
The tries kept coming with Scone claiming a large percentage of possession. Blake Johnston was next in, benefitting from some great inside passing and scoring near the corner. At around the midpoint of the first half, Caleb Taylor advanced the score to 28:0 (with Jake's conversion). Brett Carrol was next to score on debut, thanks to a nice pass from Riley Pennell. The conversion by Jake from the sideline took the halftime score to 34:0.
Around 10 minutes into the second half, Brett Carroll was in for his second, followed by Jackson Smith making it a trifecta of debutants, getting a try in the corner and taking the score to 54:0. Blake Johnston finished off his try scoring efforts with a third for the day. Dylan Keane made his mark on the match with a conversion that took the score to 60:0 and the game was subsequently called off.
In the U18s Singleton had a 10:0 lead after 10 minutes. Dylan Keane was the first to cross for the home team and his conversion, narrowed the gap to 6:10. Singleton bounced back quickly however and a further try took the halftime score line to 6:14.
Scone got off to a strong start in the second half with Toby Brown finding his way to the line in the first 5 minutes to narrow the gap to 10:14. The game was evenly matched for the next 15 minutes or so with neither team getting an advantage. With 8 minutes to go however, Steve Ashford scored, following Singleton being reduced to 12 players after a send off, shortly before. Dylan's conversion gave them the lead 16:14.
The Greyhounds scored a relatively easy try from dummy half, after a penalty had given them the option to take a shot to even the scores. Final score 18:16. For the Greyhounds the tries were scored by Jack Gilmore, Eden Hampstead, Riley Fitzsimmons and Julian Stewart and one conversion by Tyler Ward.
In the Ladies League Tag the Greyhounds drew with Aberdeen 10-10 at Jefferson Park.
The reserve grade had a bye with round.
The round's Gardner Transport Players Player:
LLT - Chloe Oliver
U18s - Julian Stewart
1st Grade - Cooper Meldrum
This weekend all four Group 21 teams play at home against Greta Branxton from starting at 10:20am with the U18s, LLT from11:30am, reserve grade (12:30pm) and first grade (2:00pm).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.