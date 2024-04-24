Greyhounds heavy loss to Thoroughbreds 60-nil, win to U18s

Scone got off to a strong start in the second half with Toby Brown finding his way to the line in the first 5 minutes to narrow the gap to 10:14. The game was evenly matched for the next 15 minutes or so with neither team getting an advantage. With 8 minutes to go however, Steve Ashford scored, following Singleton being reduced to 12 players after a send off, shortly before. Dylan's conversion gave them the lead 16:14.