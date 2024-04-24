New technology planned for upgraded sewage treatment plant

Singleton is one step closer to an upgraded sewage treatment plant with the NSW Government investing $176,250 to complete design work and progress the project to tender ready stage.
The investigative work will look at how to make the nearly 40-year-old plant run more efficiently with new electrical and automation technology that could reduce power consumption by up to 30 per cent.
The upgrades will also aim to deliver improved environmental outcomes for Doughboy Hollow Creek with the installation of a coarse filtration system that will help extend the life of the plant so it can continue to service the current population of 24,000 people now and into the future. Singleton Council will call for tenders in August.
The $352,500 project has been co-funded by the NSW Government's Safe and Secure Water Program and Singleton Council.
The $1 billion program is currently supporting more than 250 projects across regional NSW that are in various stages of delivery.
Lisa Hingerty, Acting Executive Director of Development, NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water said "A reliable, modern, fit-for-purpose sewage system goes hand-in-hand with supporting thriving regional centres like Singleton."
"The current plant has served the community for well over three decades, but the time has come to harness new advances in technology to make it run more efficiently while upholding our commitment to improving the health of our waterways. "The NSW Government's investment is another milestone in an exciting and important journey to overhaul the sewage treatment plant."
Commenting on the project's progress Singleton Mayor Sue Moore said "This design stage is a critical step and will enable us to consider the best options for maximising the operation of the Sewage Treatment Plant to be more sustainable in terms of benefits for the environment and running costs."
"The plant is critical infrastructure not just for our current population, but also underpins future residential and economic growth that will ensure the vitality of our area for the next generations. "We're grateful to have the NSW Government's support as we continue to invest in this important facility and improve wastewater services for our growing community and our environment."
At Singleton Council's meeting last week they adopted the draft Development Servicing Plan for Water Supply (2023) and draft Development Servicing Plan for Sewerage (2023). Council first considered the draft plan in June 2023 at which time it was decided to place them on public exhibition. The exhibition period closed on February 2024 and no comments were received.
