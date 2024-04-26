NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) with assistance from the Rural Fire Service is conducting a large hazard reduction burn in Wollemi National Park and some surrounding private properties near Denman starting today (Friday 26 April) and extending until Monday.
The hazard reduction burn will focus on an area about 14km south of Denman and cover a total area of over 2700 hectares.
The burn aims to reduce fuel hazards and the potential forward rate of spread of wildfires in Wollemi National Park, to assist in the protection of life and property surrounding the reserve while maintaining biodiversity.
Smoke is likely to be seen in Martindale, Denman, and Yarrawa areas. No road closures are in effect.
Remote sections of Wollemi National Park around the burn will be closed to bushwalkers and reopen when its safe to do so.
People with known health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water. For health information relating to smoke from bushfires and hazard reduction burns, visit NSW Health or Asthma Australia.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at NSW Rural Fire Service and the NSW Government's Hazards Near Me website and app.
