Story of how the Upper Hunter community donated combat planes in WW1

By John Parker
Updated April 26 2024 - 2:36pm, first published 2:21pm
The story of the Upper Hunter's donation of war planes during WWI is being remembered thanks to community support. Scone RSL has sponsored a local charity to assist with continued flying of a WWI aircraft replica which wears the colours of a locally donated aircraft from the First World War, an Upper Hunter Battleplane.

