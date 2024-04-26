Story of how the Upper Hunter community donated combat planes in WW1

Hunter Fighter Collection Incorporated, is a Scone based registered charity, that owns and operates a range of over 20 aircraft from its base at Hunter Warbirds Aviation Museum at Scone Memorial Airport. Amongst the aircraft owned by Hunter Fighter Collection is a WWI era Bristol F.2B Fighter, painted to represent an No 1 Squadron, Australian Flying Corps (AFC) aircraft, B.1229 (Also known as 67 Sqn RFC at one stage) serving in the Middle East. Bristol B1229 was a "presentation" aircraft, meaning that it was procured for 2,700 Pounds from a donation by the Macintyre Kavuga Estate of Scone NSW and was the 11th such aircraft NSW donors had provided. The aircraft carried the inscription "N.S.W. No. 11, The Macintyre Kavuga Estate "under the rear cockpit.