The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Packed program forSingleton's annual Firelight event Saturday 4 May

By Newsroom
April 26 2024 - 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A packed program of vibrant fire performers, music, magic, food and fun will ignite for Singleton's annual festival of flame, Firelight, on Saturday 4 May 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.