Packed program forSingleton's annual Firelight event Saturday 4 May

A packed program of vibrant fire performers, music, magic, food and fun will ignite for Singleton's annual festival of flame, Firelight, on Saturday 4 May 2024.
The swanky tunes of the Cyan Groove Band, roving puppets and an immersive light-up sensory space are new additions to the free, family-friendly event, joining the return of LED roving performers, neon mural and of course, some of the region's best food stalls, food trucks and a laneway bar.
And making sure there's plenty on offer for everyone, there'll also be a fairy floss tent, face painting, balloon twisters, face painting and a jumping castle.
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said thousands of people were expected to rug up and gather in Singleton's town centre for a wonderful night of free, family-friendly fun from 5.30 - 9.30pm.
"Firelight is one of our most popular community events and no wonder," she said.
"It's a great way to bring in a festival atmosphere and encourage people to experience John Street and the surrounding lanes in a whole different way: strolling around at night amongst fire performers, lights, live music and a vast variety of food and drink.
"We put a lot of work into creating a sensory delight for everyone, from toddlers to teenagers with activities, music and interactive performances, and even a laneway bar. In keeping with the theme for the night, I warmly invite all of our residents and visitors to come out and enjoy all that's on offer."
Road closures will be in place for the event on Saturday 4 May 2024 from 1pm until approximately 11pm at:
