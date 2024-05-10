Singleton's new $1.4m netball courts ready for the 2024 season

Singleton's netballers will be hoping the rain, that has hung around for nearly two weeks, makes way for sunshine so the local players can really enjoy playing on their new courts.
The $1.4million project, funded by the NSW Government's Essential Community Sport Assets Program and NSW Severe Weather and Flood Grant program, and constructed over two stages, has transformed all 12 courts at Rose Point Park including new asphalt surfaces, goal posts, and line-marking following extensive damage caused by long periods of rain and flooding in 2021 and 2022.
Singleton Council's Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr, Director Infrastructure and Planning Services said "The project is just one of many sporting infrastructure upgrades scheduled this year, with almost $10million being invested in the 2023/24 financial year across the Singleton local government area in infrastructure upgrades including lighting, seating, playing surfaces and clubhouses, enhancing the area's status as one of the leading sporting destinations in the region.
"The netball court upgrade is just one project in a suite of improvements being made to Cook Park including the new Athletics Clubhouse and the AFL clubhouse extension, further cementing the precinct as a premier sporting location in Singleton and surrounds.
"We're extremely excited to also be unveiling further improvements in sporting infrastructure across the local government area in the 2024/25 financial year, including the start of the $6.5million Alroy Oval precinct redevelopment, upgrades to Howe Park Tennis courts, works at Broke Recreational Ground and Mountain Bike Track upgrades in Maison Dieu to name but a few.
"Council recognises the value of sport and recreation in supporting the wellbeing of our community and we're committed to delivering the highest quality facilities for the people of Singleton."
Labor's Emily Suvaal MLC said "Repairing community sporting infrastructure has been essential to returning life back to normal in flood affected communities.
"It's fantastic to see the new playing surfaces at Singleton Netball Courts ready for when players hit the court at the beginning of the winter season."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.