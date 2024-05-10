The Singleton Argus
Singleton's new $1.4m netball courts ready for the 2024 season

By Newsroom
Updated May 10 2024 - 3:15pm, first published 3:11pm
Emily Suvaal MLC, Singleton Netball Association president Alex Bailey and Singleton Mayor, Cr Sue Moore at the new Singleton netball courts. Picture supplied
Emily Suvaal MLC, Singleton Netball Association president Alex Bailey and Singleton Mayor, Cr Sue Moore at the new Singleton netball courts. Picture supplied

Singleton's netballers will be hoping the rain, that has hung around for nearly two weeks, makes way for sunshine so the local players can really enjoy playing on their new courts.

