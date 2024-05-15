Looks like some new names will appear on the Singleton Council ballot paper

The majority of Singleton councillors are keen to seek re-election at this year's statewide council election on Saturday, September 14.
However deputy mayor Cr Tony Jarrett has confirmed he will not be seeking re-election saying he had always planned to be on council for three terms which he has now achieved.
A second councillor to confirm retirement was Val Scott who was first elected in 2004 and says after more than 20 years in the role she is happy to step down.
"I have seen a number of general managers come and go during my time on council, each bringing with them some new and big ideas," she said.
"But I am happy to retire now with a new GM expected to be appointed before the election and knowing that the council is in an excellent financial position and has been well managed for a considerable period of time."
Councillors seeking re-election are Mayor Sue Moore who will once again seek both mayoral and councillor roles, a position also adopted by Cr Danny Thompson.
Godfrey Adamthwaite, Hollee Jenkins, Mel McLachlan and Sue George all confirmed they would seek re-election as councillors.
One of the longest serving members of council Tony McNamara said he would respond to our question regarding his seeking re-election when he was ready to do so.
The remaining councillor, Sarah Johnstone, was elected in the second council election.
This was called after the result of the first election was quashed by the Supreme Court as a result of the NSW Electoral Commission taking action due to the iVote system "crashing" during the council elections held in December 2021.
The second election was held in July 2022 and Ms Johnstone said the two years she spent on council had provided a great insight into its operations and the demand of the role. At this stage, given family health matters, she was more likely not to seek re-election but that her final decision would be made closer to the date.
Of those who sought election in 2022 both Kay Sullivan and Belinda Charlton have said no.
As to the new names expected to appear on the ballot paper many have been suggested but only one has confirmed their decision to run and that is Branxton resident Peree Watson.
Ms Watson ran as the Labor candidate for the seat of Upper Hunter in the 2023 state election.
Although she failed to defeat the sitting member Nationals Dave Layzell her tilt at state politics would no doubt have lifted her profile in the Singleton Local Government Area where she polled well.
Among the others names mentioned as potential candidates Broke's Mick McCardle said at this stage he would not be running, but would attend upcoming education sessions on the election procedures and processes as he may stand in four years time.
Sean Feeney who also ran in July 2022 election has returned to live in Ireland.
The NSW Electoral Commission conducts the council elections and their website contains all the important dates for voters and potential candidates.
