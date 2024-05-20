Scone's Lachlan Park makes the CrossFit semi-finals in Brisbane

Not daunted by the task ahead Scone's Lachlan Park started his challenge to make the CrossFit Games finals against 340,000 other competitors from across the world.
This is his first attempt to make those games and so far he is making an impression.
In the first stage he made it into the the top 25 per cent of competitors in the world enabling him to compete in the quarter finals.
And once again he made the cut being one of the top 40 competitors in his region Oceania, that covers Australia and New Zealand. In CrossFiit the world competition is divided into seven regions.
That means this weekend the 20-year-old heads to the CrossFit Games Semi-final Oceania in Brisbane.
The earlier stages of the competition are conducted online so the semi-final will be Park's first time being in the same space as his competitors.
He will be among the younger competitors and with only four from the region making it through to world games finals held in the Unites States in August he said he would be extremely happy to come in the top 20 from Oceania.
"This is my first attempt at the CrossFit Games so making it this far I am really happy and look forward to going up against the best in Brisbane," he said.
He first started to do CrossFit when still at boarding school in Sydney in 2020, and since that time has dropped his rugby playing to concentrate on this particular fitness program.
For the uninitiated CrossFit is described as high intensity interval training. It is a strength and conditioning workout that is made up of functional movement performed at a high intensity level. These movements are actions like squatting, pulling, running rowing and pushing, it also includes gymnastics.
Competitions involve speed and strength tests.
Park said it was multi-disciplinary with every fitness workout put into one.
What he liked about the program, after years of playing football, was the fact every workout was different.
"It is the different workouts that make it so challenging and interesting," he said.
"Those best at CrossFit are above average at every discipline."
He currently works at the local CrossFit 2337 gym in Scone as well as working on his family's hay and cattle property nearby.
Commenting on the challenges of coming from a small rural gym he said training by yourself was probably the biggest hardship.
"We do have 140 members here but I usually train by myself which people coming from the city wouldn't do and I reckon that would help them a great deal," he said.
"I just have to motivate myself to do my best."
