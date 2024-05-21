The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

A Greyhound adoption day will be held in Pokolbin this Saturday

By Newsroom
May 21 2024 - 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elsa is ready for adoption. Picture supplied
Elsa is ready for adoption. Picture supplied

A Greyhounds at the Vines Adoption Day is coming to Glandore Wines, Broke Road, Pokolbin this Saturday May 25 from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.