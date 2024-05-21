A Greyhound adoption day will be held in Pokolbin this Saturday

A Greyhounds at the Vines Adoption Day is coming to Glandore Wines, Broke Road, Pokolbin this Saturday May 25 from 10:00am to 1:00pm.
Greyhounds as Pets representatives will be on hand to answer all your questions about the dogs especially if you are thinking about adopting a greyhound.
There will be plenty of volunteers and greyhound experts ready to answer all your questions. Our team can explain what to expect from your pet greyhound, the gentle, loving nature of the breed, and why its general health is so good.
All the dogs there will be pet-ready for adoption, so if you believe you have found your paw-fect match, you can adopt them and give them their forever home. Everyone is welcome at Greyhounds As Pets Adoption Days; even if you're not ready to adopt, join us and learn more about having a Greyhound As a Pet.
This will be a great family day out, so come down and enjoy the fun. A food and wine experience is also on offer at this special event.
A glass of wine for every adopter who adopts a greyhound on the day, compliments of Glandore Wines!
A Glandore food and wine experience is also on offer. Please learn more and book here Glandore Wines Cellar Door Pizzas will also be available to purchase.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.