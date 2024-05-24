Rainfall offers best hope to reduce air pollution in the Upper Hunter

A report commissioned by the NSW Minerals Council's Upper Hunter Mining Dialogue suggests rainfall and temperatures are the two biggest influences on air quality in the Upper Hunter.
Upper Hunter Air Quality Monitoring Network Analysis Project - Annual Review for 2023 was prepared by Zephyr Environmental and released earlier this month.
The analysis is based on the recordings of air quality at the region's 14 monitoring stations and includes measurements for both PM10,and PM25. Dust from mining activity is known to be the largest source of PM10 in the Upper Hunter.
This annual review also compares the air quality in the Upper Hunter with measurements from other regions throughout the state. Coal production is also included in the analysis to see if there was a correlation between higher production and more air pollution.
The worst year for air pollution was 2019, when more than 1000 air quality alerts were recorded in the Upper Hunter, the majority being for PM10 . A slightly lower number of air quality alerts (800) were recorded in 2018 another very dry year. The summer of 2019-20 known as the 'Black Summer' because of the horrendous bushfires led to increased PM2.5 recordings.
One of the main points of the Review is the fact that air pollution in the Upper Hunter declined in 2022 due to record rainfall and therefore lower temperatures.
In states "From 2019 to 2022, both coal production and annual average PM10 concentrations have reduced year on year. However, the reductions in annual average PM10 concentrations are anticipated to be related to the lower ambient temperatures and significant amounts of rainfall during these years, rather than the reduced coal production."
During last year's record dry spring PM10 levels increased throughout the Upper Hunter with a return to frequent air quality alerts.
The arrival of wetter conditions this autumn has also resulted in minimal air quality alerts being issued.
In other related environment news for the Upper Hunter the newly established Hunter Environment Advisory Group has met for the first time.
The new Advisory Group combines and replaces two former committees - the Upper Hunter Air Quality Advisory Committee (UHAQAC) and Newcastle Community Consultative Committee for the Environment (NCCCE).
Fourteen members represent interests across the Hunter region, including six from the community, four from industry, three from local government, and one environmental representative.
NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Executive Director of Operations Jason Gordon, who chairs the group, said the new Advisory Group will inform the EPA's regulatory priorities and work in the region.
"The Hunter Environment Advisory Group is a great way for us to come together to listen to the major environmental concerns across the Hunter region, and share the ideas and actions being taken to mitigate these issues," Mr Gordon said.
"In our first meeting, we covered a range of topics including local air quality and monitoring networks and discussed water quality and the remediation of contaminated land.
"We committed to more transparency about how the EPA works with our licensees and protects the environment across a range of industries.
"The inaugural meeting was also a great opportunity to discuss the results of the EPA's recent Operation 'Bust the Dust'. Using drones and unannounced site inspections, EPA officers undertook 78 observations of coal mines in the Hunter Valley between August and December 2023 to monitor for dust emissions.
"Fortunately, the results from this latest campaign show improved performance by local mines against previous years, including increased measures for dust suppression and several instances where operations were stood down in response to dust risks.
"We understand that dust from mining activity in the Hunter Valley is a key concern for the community, and the EPA will continue its campaigns and routine inspections to ensure the mines are maintaining good air quality in the region."
Chair
Local government representatives
Industry Rrpresentatives
Community representatives
Environmental representative
The Advisory Group will have access to independent technical expertise as required.
The Hunter Environment Advisory Group will meet every six months. More information about the Group's priorities and members can be found at: https://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/working-together/community-engagement/community-committees/hunter-environment-advisory-group
